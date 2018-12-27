Traders’ stir against sealing drive to hit roads on January 3

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traders across the city will take to the streets against the sealing drive going on in the national capital, the umbrella body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) announced on Wednesday.

The agitation on January 3 will begin with a dharna by city-based traders.

“Traders are highly perturbed with the ongoing sealing in Delhi, and have now decided to launch a big agitation, seeking relief from sealing,” CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said.The decision was taken by the CAIT at a meeting, which was attended by “trade leaders of more than 75 prominent trade associations of Delhi”.

Khandelwal said the CAIT has prepared a charter for the agitation which seeks de-sealing of shops that have been sealed and to stop any further sealing drive in Delhi.