AAP kicks off campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party formally launched its campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the national capital on Thursday from the South Delhi constituency. Addressing a gathering while visiting a beautified water body at Rajokri area in the constituency, Kejriwal said, “Till I am alive, no one can remove jhuugi jhompri from Delhi. Remember, everyone will get a full home. The last time you voted for BJP, and they did not do any work for you, but now you all vote for Raghav Chadha in the month of April”.

The AAP, which plans to contest all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, has given party functionaries charge of all but one Lok Sabha constituency in Delhi. However, until now none of these party officials in charge had been formally announced as candidates. But Chadha, who has been given charge of the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, currently held by the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, is the first one to be made the face of the party officially in his constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the Delhi government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi and the increasing air pollution in the national capital. “Due to the negligence and petty politics of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is intentionally stalling the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Kejriwal is scared of the popularity of Modi, that is why he is not implementing Modicare in the heart of the national capital” said Manoj Tiwari.