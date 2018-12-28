Moves afoot in AAP to let Kejriwal stay on as chief?

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to discuss preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the current political scenario in the country at the meeting of its National Council on Saturday, party sources said.

Moves are reportedly afoot to amend the constitution of AAP to remove the limit of two terms for being an office-bearer of the party. This would allow AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to have unlimited terms as party chief, sources said.

Kejriwal was elected as the national convener of AAP for the second time in April 2016 for a period of three years. Convening a National Council meet in April next year looks unlikely, sources said, as party workers would be busy campaigning for the general elections. The party constitution says that “No member will hold the same post as an office bearer for more than two consecutive terms of three years each.”

“There is also a possibility that the national executive could give an extension of six months to the existing office bearers and conduct internal polls after the 2019 elections,” a party leader said. Prior to the National Council meeting, the National Executive is expected to meet on Friday to finalise the agenda for the meeting. Any major decision by the National Executive has to be ratified by the National Council, which comprises the founder members of the party.