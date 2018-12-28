Home Cities Delhi

Moves afoot in AAP to let Kejriwal stay on as chief?

Moves are reportedly afoot to amend the constitution of AAP to remove the limit of two terms for being an office-bearer of the party.

Published: 28th December 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to discuss preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the current political scenario in the country at the meeting of its National Council on Saturday, party sources said.

Moves are reportedly afoot to amend the constitution of AAP to remove the limit of two terms for being an office-bearer of the party. This would allow AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to have unlimited terms as party chief, sources said.

Kejriwal was elected as the national convener of AAP for the second time in April 2016 for a period of three years. Convening a National Council meet in April next year looks unlikely, sources said, as party workers would be busy campaigning for the general elections. The party constitution says that “No member will hold the same post as an office bearer for more than two consecutive terms of three years each.”

“There is also a possibility that the national executive could give an extension of six months to the existing office bearers and conduct internal polls after the 2019 elections,” a party leader said. Prior to the National Council meeting, the National Executive is expected to meet on Friday to finalise the agenda for the meeting. Any major decision by the National Executive has to be ratified by the National Council, which comprises the founder members of the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp