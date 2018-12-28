Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launches electric bus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launched an electric bus on Thursday which is proposed to be run on route number 534, from Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminus to Mehrauli.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We are very concerned about the health of our people. We are doing everything possible within our control to reduce pollution in Delhi. I have seen many conscious Delhiites doing their bit too. All of us together can make it happen.”

The Delhi government has approved a proposal for inducting 1,000 electric buses, which will increase the strength of the Delhi Transport Corporation and will have environment -friendly features. “Lessons learnt during trial run would help in formulating the bid document for 1,000 electric buses,” said Kailash Gahlot.