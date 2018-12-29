Ancestry out with its new saree collection

By Express News Service

IF you are a saree fan, you must check out the new collection from Ancestry named Checks of Patola. It features wrapped and draped layers that incorporate detailed handcrafted fabrics, the collection focuses on pattern and weaves. The key textile of this collection is Patola, a double ikat woven sari, usually made from silk made in Patan, Gujarat.

Patola saris are renowned for their colorful diversity and geometrical style. This collection has bright colorful checks and collegiate stripes that are styled against strong plain color and abstract geo prints. The layering of multiple garments and accessories gives an important ‘anything goes’ with the look.

Inspired by the evolving face of the new age Indian who is self-assured, professionally competent and curious to discover new paths, Ancestry also offers accessories, home furnishings and other lifestyle products that are in line with international trends and yet rooted in Indian heritage and crafts.