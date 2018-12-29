Bring in the new year in a royal manner

By Express News Service

The countdown to the new year has begun. Social media is abuzz with feeds on deals and plans for New Year’s Eve. But if you are still fretting over not having a plan, worry not. JW Marriott Jaipur Resort and Spa’s New Year’s Eve package will ensure you have a memorable celebration.

Priced at `7,500 plus taxes per person, the New Year’s Eve package includes a masquerade-themed New Year’s party at the Vikramaditya ballroom, musical performances by Faridkot and DJ Suman, a lavish and opulent buffet dinner at Sukh Mahal, the all-day dining restaurant, and unlimited premium beverages. The package also includes a special kids zone with games to keep them engaged and an exclusive buffet for kids. While kids below the age of six will be offered this facility as complementary, there will be a 50 per cent discount for kids from the age of six to 12.

Inspired by the palaces and the royal legacy of Rajasthan, JW Marriott Jaipur Resort and Spa is a perfect blend of traditional designs and contemporary elements. From the intricate jaali and tikri work to enchanting architecture, the resort offers guests a glimpse of majestic Rajasthan.

The resort has 200 luxurious rooms, offering eight different room experiences to choose from. It also offers an array of food and beverage options embracing the local flavours along with worldwide cuisine. The sprawling 52,000 sq ft banquet option offers an ideal choice if you are planning to celebrate the new year with a big family. And if you love music, you can catch the live musical performance by pop-rock band Faridkot. Reservations and further information at reservations.jwjaipur@marriott.com