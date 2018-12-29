Home Cities Delhi

‘Centre ready for elections in J&K’

Published: 29th December 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Friday informed Lok Sabha that the government is ready to hold Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh said that the Centre was left with no option but to impose President’s Rule in the state under Article 356 since no political outfits came forth to form the government.Replying to a short discussion on a statutory resolution on the imposition of President’s Rule, Singh said that the Centre would extend all cooperation to the Election Commission (EC) in holding Assembly elections in the state. 

Taking part in the discussion, former Union minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah called upon the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan for durable peace in the Valley, while reminding the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statement that neighbours cannot be changed. He also rued killings of civilians in the Valley. 

Slamming the decision to dissolve the Assembly, Abdullah lamented that neither the fax machine nor the mobile phone of the state Governor had been working when political parties wanted to reach out to him to stake claims on government formation. “The Governor’s House is not the place to prove majority, but the floor of the Assembly,” added Abdullah. The House adopted the resolution on the proclamation of President’s Rule with a voice vote. 

Replying to the discussions, Singh rejected the allegations that the BJP had been attempting to form the government in the state by propping up a regional outfit.“Had the BJP wanted to form the government, the party could have done within the six-month period,” he said. Stating that the Centre is committed to democratic process, Singh said that it’s up to the EC to hold polls. 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor initiated the discussion and said the President’s Rule was imposed without the Governor seeking a floor test despite political parties in the state coming together to form the government. “The exercise of power by Governor was improper,” alleged Tharoor.The Opposition parties, including Nationalist Congress Party, RJD, Trinamool Congress sought to know if the Governor had given the reasons for not holding the floor test in writing. 

