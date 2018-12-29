Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's elderly seek warmth of love in bitter cold: Survey

The survey said 41.2 per cent of the city’s elderly said joint pain, back pain and arthritis are the most common health related complications that they face during winter.

Senior citizens said they are especially concerned with the city’s soaring pollution levels in winter, as they fear health problems| express file

NEW DELHI:  Over 21 per cent of the city’s 1,500 elderly people feel depressed and lonely and they become a major concern for them during winter, as they are forced to stay indoors because of the bitter cold and hardly find anyone to interact with. These, among many more, are the findings of a survey of the city’s elderly.

Another 21 per cent of Delhi’s senior citizens said they are especially concerned with the city’s soaring pollution levels in winter, as they fear health problems and are largely confined indoors. A further 14 per cent said the risks of infections due to severe pollution levels, inclement weather and digestive problems are their major worries. The survey — ‘Major concerns of elderly during winters’ — was carried out by Agewell Foundation, an NGO. A total of 1,500 elderly people, across Delhi-NCR, were interviewed during the survey in December.  

“In today’s digital age, older people are more prone to loneliness and depression due to cold weather conditions. It’s not just the responsibility of our families, but also the society to care for our elderly and keep them engaged in social and interpersonal activities. We should also make sure that they have enjoyable and responsive relationships. All they need is warm vibes from those around them. We should all try to ensure that they don’t feel neglected or unloved,” Himanshu Rath, chairman, Agewell Foundation, said. 

Another 41 per cent of the city’s elderly, who were interviewed by volunteers, said that more than woolens and medicines, they seek warmth and a sense of togetherness which comes from being around family members and neighbours. 

The survey said 41.2 per cent of the city’s elderly said joint pain, back pain and arthritis are the most common health related complications that they face during winter. Every 5th elderly respondent claimed that high blood pressure or heart attacks are common health risks in winter.

