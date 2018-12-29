Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks AAP government reply on refund plea by convict

The inmate, Rahul Dev, moved the high court 10 days after it put on hold the Tihar Jail practice of deducting 25 per cent of the salaries of prisoners towards the victim welfare fund.

Published: 29th December 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 12:35 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has sought the AAP government’s response on a murder convict’s plea seeking refund of the amount deducted from his wages towards a victim welfare fund.Justice Najmi Waziri issued a notice to the Delhi government directing it to file a response by January 21 on the plea of a man who is serving life imprisonment at the Rohini jail here for a murder in 2009. The court also directed the government to mention in the reply the deductions made in the wages of the murder convict who is behind bars since August 2014.

The inmate, Rahul Dev, moved the high court 10 days after it put on hold the Tihar Jail practice of deducting 25 per cent of the salaries of prisoners towards the victim welfare fund. In his plea, filed through advocate Akshay Bhandari, Dev has contended that the amount deducted from his salary since his incarceration be refunded to him as the money has not been utilised at all.

The court, on December 3, stayed the deductions until February 8, 2019, the next date of hearing in a PIL which has opposed this practice.

