In Bihar rerun, 22 girls in Dwarka shelter home abused by female staff

NEW DELHI: In a rerun of the horrifying case of organised sex abuse of 34 girls at a shelter home at Muzaffarpur in Bihar, in August this year, 22 girls at a Dwarka shelter home were found to have been tortured, on Thursday.During an inspection conducted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) at the shelter home on Thursday, the girls were found beaten and punished in inhuman ways for “defying orders of the home staff.” The girls — their ages ranging from 6 to 15 years — said they were made to consume chilli powder and the same was publicly thrust into their private parts. They also said they were beaten mercilessly with rulers. They said the torture was meted out by the home’s women staff.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal immediately informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the area and an FIR was registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station.Maliwal also requested the Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to remove and overhaul the entire staff of the shelter home. “The girls told us that they were studying in schools nearby and didn’t want to be relocated for no fault of their own,” Maliwal said.

Earlier this month, nine victims of human trafficking and flesh trade had gone missing from Sanskar Ashram for Girls in Dilshad Garden in east Delhi. This invited the ire of opposition parties and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia suspended the District Officer (north east) of the Woman and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi Government and the shelter home’s superintendent.

DCW, at that time, decided to set up a committee to inspect all private and government shelter homes in Delhi and report on their conditions.A senior DCW staff said, “Due to lack of adequate domestic staff, the elder ones were forced to take care of the younger girls. The elder girls washed utensils, did the laundry and cleaned rooms and toilets. The quality of food was very poor.”“A team of DCW counsellors and police in plain clothes has been deputed at the home 24x7 to ensure the safety of the children,” a DCW officer said.

