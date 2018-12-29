India server market slowed down in Q3: IDC

By Express News Service

The absence of multi-million dollar deals from IT and ITeS service providers has resulted in a decline of 8.1 per cent in the overall server market in the Asian region. According to IDC, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), saw the server market post a revenue of $276.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 against $300.9 million during the same period last year.

“The decline is majorly due to the absence of multi-million dollar deals from IT and ITeS service providers and spillover of telco deals in the coming quarters,” IDC said. The IDC report also said that modernisation of traditional infrastructure remains the core priority for the enterprises across different verticals in India. More than around 90 per cent of enterprises are planning to invest in digital initiatives. Some of the focus areas would be from creating new business models to reimagining existing business through process re-engineering to attract and retain existing customers and enhancing customer experiences.

“End users in India are slowly adopting hybrid IT for their data centre strategy. Thus, it has become crucial for vendors to market their solutions by addressing end-users challenges such as compatibility, migration, application performance and IT support serviceability features” said Ranganath Sadasiva, Director, Enterprise Research, IDC India.

The primary cause for the decline has been the contraction in the x86 server market, which accounted for 91.6 per cent of the overall server market in terms of revenue. During the quarter, this segment declined 6.1 per cent to reach a revenue of $253.4 million, from $269.9 million during this period last year. Professional services accounted for 57.5 per cent of the segment’s revenue contribution followed by telecommunications with 10.4 per cent.

However, the manufacturing and banking sectors were slow during the period owing to limited new deals and small upgrades. The non x86 server market generated $23.2 million revenue, with a decline of 24.9 per cent. IBM led the overall market with a revenue share of 63.8 per cent, followed by Oracle with a share of 22.5 per cent and HPE with 13.8 per cent. Banking remains the top vertical with 51.8 per cent revenue share followed by manufacturing and professional services with 22.5 per cent, and 8.9 per cent respectively.