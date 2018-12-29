Home Cities Delhi

Rs 50,000 crore spent to decongest Delhi: Road ministry

 The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has detailed its efforts over the past one year to decongest the traffic in the national capital.

Published: 29th December 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has detailed its efforts over the past one year to decongest the traffic in the national capital.The total expenditure incurred to decongest roads was `50,000 crore. While `10,000 crore was spent on constructing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Dwarka Expressway was built at a cost of `6,000 crore. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway was built at a cost of `7,000 crore, while the New Ring Road is worth `4,000 crore.

The data obtained from the ministry shows that there are five national highways that pass through the capital while the daily commuter strength on these highways is around five lakh vehicles. “This was a conscious effort from our side to decongest the Capital’s roads as it serves two purposes — decongesting roads and tackling pollution,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp