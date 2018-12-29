Rs 50,000 crore spent to decongest Delhi: Road ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has detailed its efforts over the past one year to decongest the traffic in the national capital.The total expenditure incurred to decongest roads was `50,000 crore. While `10,000 crore was spent on constructing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Dwarka Expressway was built at a cost of `6,000 crore. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway was built at a cost of `7,000 crore, while the New Ring Road is worth `4,000 crore.

The data obtained from the ministry shows that there are five national highways that pass through the capital while the daily commuter strength on these highways is around five lakh vehicles. “This was a conscious effort from our side to decongest the Capital’s roads as it serves two purposes — decongesting roads and tackling pollution,” an official said.