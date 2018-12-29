Namaz order: Ground still off-limits

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the second consecutive Friday Namaz, after Noida Police issued a notice to more than 20 companies in Sector 58, asking them to ensure that Muslim employees don’t visit the authority park to offer prayers, the ground was visited by a few members of the community, only to be disappointed by a waterlogged park, deployment of huge police personnel and no space for their “compulsory” weekly prayers. The police personnel, who easily outnumbered the smattering of Muslim men, kept a studious check on things.

The employees, from Sector 58 and other nearby areas, voiced their displeasure over not having any other option but to skip their Friday prayers. Many of the 2,000 Muslims, who visited the park earlier to offer Namaz, had to proceed to Madina mosque near the Labour Chowk and other parks of the city, to offer their prayers.

Mohammad Shamshad, who does a stitching job at a company nearby, said he was “completely unaware” about the notice as he had been on leave from work for the past few days. “I didn’t have an idea that such an order had been passed. Today, I came here, expecting it to be a usual Friday but was told that there has been a ban on offering Namaz. This is quite new as I have offered the Friday prayers in Jamat (group) during train travels. There haven’t been any objections from anyone,” the 19-year-old said, adding, “Nothing can be done about the order. I had to skip my Namaz today.

Israil, who works at APT electronics in the area, said it was the first time in his life that he skipped his Namaz. “This has never happened before”.“It was very convenient earlier. Our companies would extend the lunch break by 30 minutes on Fridays for Muslims, so that we could pray, eat and then return to work. That one-hour break now seems too small to travel all the way to the mosque and return,” Israil said.

The employees said they would take leaves and explore other alternatives like visiting the Masjid or other parks. None of them seemed hopeful about the prospect of the City Magistrate’s Office granting them permission to continue their years-old practice of offering Namaz in the Authority park.

Adil Rashid, the key organiser of the Namaz, on Thursday urged Muslim staffers not to visit the park to offer their prayers and look for alternatives, as he failed to get permission for the same. Pankaj Rai, Station House Officer, Sector 58, said about 5o policemen were in the park to keep vigil. He said, the force will be deployed next Friday as well.