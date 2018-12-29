Home Cities Delhi

Startups have miles to go before we sleep  

Published: 29th December 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ankit Singh
Express News Service

According to data available with Startup India, a total of 8,625 startups have been recognised as of March 30, 2018. We witnessed a 30 per cent increment in number over the previous year, indicating a much needed, growing appetite for entrepreneurship. Many challenges associated with startups, such as overcoming the initial barrier to adoption and hiring the right team, remain the same.

With the rising number of startups, a few of the new challenges that have cropped up include increasing competition from global players on local turf from day one, differentiating oneself against rising competition and finding effective ways of distributing product across channels with constricting bandwidth.

However, these are not necessarily bad challenges to have for the long-term growth of the ecosystem. Global and local competition, the need to differentiate product, and the identification of new channels to distribute, are all opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs to step up and prove their mettle. The rising interest in startups and corresponding inflow of investor money in the country validates what we have already known; that a large opportunity remains untapped to create huge businesses that serve not only the burgeoning Indian middle class but also rural India. 

To achieve this end, aspiring entrepreneurs need to hone their skills and their ability to get market timing right in order to execute smartly to build great companies. A lot of these new-age entrepreneurs have also had experience working with global companies, outside of as well as within India. They have gained exposure to scoping out problems at scale and delivering critical solutions. Moreover, they are now equipped with the right public goods like UPI, eSIGN and Digilocker which will enable adoption of solutions they give birth to, to bring about a non-linear change in the country, to ‘Build and Scale for Bharat’.

As these startups grow, they will encounter moments when they will need to discard sunk costs and switch gears to scale after tasting success of initial validation, rather than giving way to complacency. It will then be important for these startups not to lose sight of what their true ‘North Star’ is; of what they set out to build. 

They need to be missionary entrepreneurs, and the ecosystem for these entrepreneurs has improved vastly over past decade. They are at the right time and in the right place to build bold, unique products for the nation.  (Views are personal)

