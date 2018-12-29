The farm-to-table mantra changed people’s palates 

Chef Zhang Hongsong By

Express News Service

From experimental cuisines to less-waste cooking, 2018 has shown us a wide range of diverse food and drink trends as per the changing attitudes of people towards health, community and environment. It saw a rapid rise in consumers altering their lifestyles and choosing to turn vegan, and also, a rise in people indulging in Instagram-worthy meals.

It saw health-conscious people across the world reforming food to suit their healthy lifestyles and switching to plant-based dishes like pasta made of zucchini, pizza crusts made of vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower instead of flour. 2018 also warmed to the idea of the farm-to-table concept, which is an attempt by restaurants to get all its produce directly from the farm. Terms like ‘locally produced’ and ‘fresh pick of the day’ made people prefer such restaurants and dishes.

With Indians getting more and more acquainted with veganism and accustomed to plant-based food, 2019 is expected to bring in a lot more options for people following such diets. The coming year is all about substituting the already-known ingredients that people have been using till now with healthy ingredients such as almond milk, beans and legumes etc.

Vegetable-based foods will continue to gain popularity as people are becoming increasingly health conscious and choosing sustainable and organic food due to which the Indian organic industry is expected to grow at good pace in 2019. Indians have also started focusing on gut-friendly food and drinks like ginger, pineapple, etc and this trend is expected to grow further in 2019.

There is also a growing interest in fusion cuisine. From Mexican to Lebanese, people have started to develop the taste for newer cuisines instead of focusing on just a few. The new additions in the menu such as dim sums, wok fry chilli prawn, clay pot chicken, poached broccoli etc. have been received with a lot of appreciation by the patrons of Hyatt Regency Delhi.

In 2019, we aim to be consistent in providing authentic Beijing food experience to all our guests. We’re also looking forward to amplifying the premium dining experience beyond the hotel premises with the launch of TCK by The China Kitchen at Cyberhub.