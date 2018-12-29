The year that will be

By Express News Service

Praveshika Gautam

Food enthusiast

I think 2018 has seen more interest in regional foods. The Momo Festival this year was quite popular. Hopefully, Delhi will be open to trying out the more obscure amongst the regional delicacies in the coming year. A lot of youngsters these days are interested in Korean and Japanese food, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if East Asian food became bigger in 2019. Further, with more and more people getting health conscious, 2019 will probably see more health food restaurants opening.

Akshay Bhardwaj

Corporate Chef,

Unplugged courtyard Current food trends are inclined towards the usage of fresh and local produce. We will move back to basic, hearty and wholesome food. Customers are more aware and respect the health factor and ingredients being used. The food trend is moving towards our own culture and tradition which always strikes a nostalgic chord.

Bhavana Reddy

Kuchipudi dancer

2019 stands for more learning, growth, and role playing in various dance performances. I am looking forward to lots of Kuchipudi ballets in the coming year and keeping the tradition of dance alive and thriving.

Keshav Mudgal

Keyboardist

More and more people are shifting from Bollywood and cliche music to indie music, as they are getting a taste of originality and creativity through it. Artistes are been given more respect. All these years, indie music has missed a good platform, but this will change in 2019. The audience prefers listening to indie music in bars, cafe, clubs etc instead of swaying to the tunes of many Bollywood songs, most of which are copied from Hollywood!

Vidushi Mehra

Theatre artiste

I hope to see more national and international collaborations in the Indian theatre scene. We have started working in silos and that is never a good sign, especially in the theatre industry. The Indian theatre scene suffers from lack of funds and infrastructure. Also, I want to see the adaptations of Mahabharata and Ramayana in more innovative ways.

Ashima Sharma

Owner of Ashima’s Couture

Silk and satin tops are likely to make a comeback in 2019. After a brief, yet extremely popular phase in the early 2000s, silk and satin tops quickly faded out of fashion. Sequin is expected to be a rage. People will experiment with sequin jumpsuits. This will be the party wear of the season.

Dr Bobby Dewan

Art enthusiast

Art is a wonderful way of expression. I don’t really understand the technicalities, but the beauty in art attracts me. Being a doctor, I don’t get much time but I try to attend as many exhibitions as I can. I always try to find the hidden meaning behind a piece of art and thus try to know the artist and his thoughts in my way. The year 2019 seems promising where art is concerned. Some young artists are doing amazing experimental work. I like their bold approach towards art. I have attended some digital art exhibitions too. They are slated to get bigger as they give us art lovers a variety to look forward.