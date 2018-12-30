Home Cities Delhi

Delhi shivers at 3 degrees C, cold wave continues

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told. 

Published: 30th December 2018 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Fog, Delhi winters

Fog covered Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The residents of national capital continued to battle a long-lasting cold wave as they woke up to a chilly Sunday morning. The mercury dipped to 3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The visibility in the morning was 1,500 metres in most parts of the city, he said.

"There was fog in the morning. The sky will be clear ahead with haze and smoke. Some places in the city may face a cold wave situation in the day," the IMD official said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality in the national capital was found in 'very poor' category with the Air Quality Index of the city registering a score of 388.

Places like Noida, Pitam Pura and Delhi University showed a 'severe' PM 2.5 and PM 10 level, while Chandni Chowk was a little better with a 'very poor' on the count of these pollutants.

Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. It was also the season's lowest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi climate Delhi Winter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp