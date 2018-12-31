Bhagat Singh was critical of RSS: Historian Irfan Habib

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Critical of groups like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Tablighi Jamaat in the 1920s, Bhagat Singh remains relevant even today as a “modern national leader and thinker” who emphasised the separation of religion from politics and the state as true secularism, historian S Irfan Habib said on Saturday.

Speaking at the first Ranbir Singh Memorial Lecture at the India International Centre here, Habib noted that the revolutionary freedom fighter questioned the “policy of encouraging competing communalisms”.

“This policy ultimately led to the partition of the country in 1947. He, thus, stands out in bold relief as a modern national leader and thinker, emphasising the separation of religion from politics and the state as true secularism,” he said.

The eminent historian added that Bhagat Singh was conscious of the “growing menace of communalism with the emergence of the RSS and some Muslim fundamentalist groups like Tablighi Jamaat”.

“Both are hydra-headed organisations today with several political and cultural fronts, posing a serious threat to the socio-political fabric of Indian society,” he said.

The lecture, organised by The Ranbir Singh Archive, was held to celebrate the 111th birthday of Ranbir Singh, a journalist and fellow freedom fighter with Bhagat Singh.

Bhagat Singh’s wish to see an egalitarian and secular India is reflected in his articles, “Achoot ka Sawaal” (On Untouchability) and “Sampradayik Dange aur unka Ilaj” (Communal riots and their solution).

“What Bhagat Singh wrote in 1928 appears to be contemporaneous even now, which unfortunately proves how precious little has been done to resolve these questions,” the octogenarian historian said.

He also talked about the freedom fighter’s disenchantment with journalism as it started “propagating sectarianism and chauvinism, communalising people’s minds”.

Habib said: “The communal platforms (RSS and Tablighi Jamaat) polarised the political leadership as well as the Press, particularly the Hindi and Urdu Press of the times.

Disenchanted with Press

