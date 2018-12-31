Home Cities Delhi

Bhagat Singh was critical of RSS: Historian Irfan Habib

The lecture, organised by The Ranbir Singh Archive, was held to celebrate the 111th birthday of Ranbir Singh, a journalist and fellow freedom fighter with Bhagat Singh.

Published: 31st December 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

“It is beyond the power of any man to make a revolution. Neither can it be brought about on any appointed date. It is brought about by special environments, social and economic. The function of an organised party is to utilise any such opportunity offered by these circumstances.” - Bhagat Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Critical of groups like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Tablighi Jamaat in the 1920s, Bhagat Singh remains relevant even today as a “modern national leader and thinker” who emphasised the separation of religion from politics and the state as true secularism, historian S Irfan Habib said on Saturday.

Speaking at the first Ranbir Singh Memorial Lecture at the India International Centre here, Habib noted that the revolutionary freedom fighter questioned the “policy of encouraging competing communalisms”.
“This policy ultimately led to the partition of the country in 1947. He, thus, stands out in bold relief as a modern national leader and thinker, emphasising the separation of religion from politics and the state as true secularism,” he said.

The eminent historian added that Bhagat Singh was conscious of the “growing menace of communalism with the emergence of the RSS and some Muslim fundamentalist groups like Tablighi Jamaat”.

“Both are hydra-headed organisations today with several political and cultural fronts, posing a serious threat to the socio-political fabric of Indian society,” he said.

The lecture, organised by The Ranbir Singh Archive, was held to celebrate the 111th birthday of Ranbir Singh, a journalist and fellow freedom fighter with Bhagat Singh.

Bhagat Singh’s wish to see an egalitarian and secular India is reflected in his articles, “Achoot ka Sawaal” (On Untouchability) and “Sampradayik Dange aur unka Ilaj” (Communal riots and their solution).

“What Bhagat Singh wrote in 1928 appears to be contemporaneous even now, which unfortunately proves how precious little has been done to resolve these questions,” the octogenarian historian said. 

He also talked about the freedom fighter’s disenchantment with journalism as it started “propagating sectarianism and chauvinism, communalising people’s minds”.

Habib said: “The communal platforms (RSS and Tablighi Jamaat) polarised the political leadership as well as the Press, particularly the Hindi and Urdu Press of the times. 

Disenchanted with Press 

Bhagat Singh was disenchanted with journalism as it had started “propagating sectarianism and chauvinism, communalising people’s minds”, Habib said. “The communal platforms (RSS and Tablighi Jamaat) polarised the political leadership as well as the press, particularly the Hindi and Urdu Press of the times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Tablighi Jamaat Bhagat Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp