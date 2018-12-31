Delhi police assures foolproof security on New Year’s Eve

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On New Year’s Eve, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will have its exit gates closed after 9 pm to avoid rush in the Connaught Circus area, Delhi Police has said. In order to beef security arrangements on 31st night, the city police have already conducted meetings with the officials of DMRC, CISF and owners of watering holes and hotels across the city.

“With Connaught Place having the maximum number of bars and pubs in the city, the idea is to ensure that it is not overcrowded at night. The inner circle will be made pedestrian-only and parking will only be allowed in some designated spaces,” Madhur Verma, spokesperson, Delhi Police.

While the exit gates at Rajiv Chowk Metro will remain closed, the officer said there will be a check on other Metro stations at Barakhamba Road, Janpath and Patel Chowk. “If there is any further need to control the crowd, taking the exit from these stations, the gates at these stations could also be shut,” Verma said.

Assuring adequate deployment of security staff, he said, “There will be a special drive, featuring our women personnel, to ensure the safety of woman revelers. We’ll deploy the majority of our women staff. There will also be a check on drink driving. We will take strict action against offenders.”

“We have had meetings with the owners of discotheques, bars, and pubs, asking them to keep a hawk eye on their customers. We also keep an eye on parties to ensure narcotics substances aren’t used,” he added.

The officer said the hotels and pubs, issuing passes to revelers, will also provide parking labels to visitors, so that only a stipulated number of vehicles that can be accommodated in the parking space, arrive. To maintain law and order, senior police officials will also available on their mobile phones.

A special drive will also be carried out in the India Gate area to ensure there are no hooliganism and bike stunts. “We will ensure people enjoy New Year’s Eve without breaking the law.” There will be additional security deployment in market areas as well. The stipulated time to burst crackers, as per a Supreme Court order, is midnight to 12.30 am.