Get ready to rewire your thoughts, actions

The digital world of today is empowering us with gadgets of convenience, efficiency and effectiveness. But the social-media dimension of these gadgets has taken over the lives of millennials, making health a serious concern. A quick Google search will yield results which indicate the rising number of cases in trolling, cyberbullying, bodyshaming, leading to serious self-esteem issues.

This is what made mindfulness and emotional intelligence mentor Sandeep Gupta design a workshop — Rewiring Life: Digital Detox — for children, and young adults, who have turned digital addicts. A qualified Chartered Accountant with a PG in Theology and Diploma in Mindfulness, Gupta is the founder and managing partner of Mindfulness Insights LLP, a people, corporates and communities coaching and development consultancy, and is a member of the International Alliance of Holistic Therapists, the UK.

Gupta says, “It is best to nip the problem in the bud and keep a check on your kids’ digital dalliance — gadget abuse and tech addiction — to reduce their screen time and save them from falling prey to Internet challenges.”

He says that about 10,000 years ago, man learned to grow his food and become secure; 400 years ago, he learned to develop machines and created services and goods to make life safe and comfortable. “And now we have this digital world to take a human life to the next level of effectiveness and efficiency. It is becoming a bane of our existence,” he says, adding that he feels helpless to see children glued to video games and e-gaming indoors rather than playing outdoors.

“Personal interaction is fast being replaced by e-interaction with thousands of faceless people on the social media platforms. On the whole, we are neither stretching ourselves physically, mentally or emotionally leading to mediocre existence, growing stress and unhappiness, attention deficit and loss of overall well-being,” he says.

He intends to make the user more aware and mindful of the pros and cons of the digital world, and enable them to make the digital world a good servant and not a master of their being. “We need to strike a balance between the digital world and our intelligence and subjugate the lures of the digital world by developing our internal abilities to live intelligently and holistically. We need to learn to manage our attention and stop living in auto-pilot mode,” he says.

He intends to use simple, effective evidence-based techniques to create new neural pathways to change the pattern of thoughts and action. “Science has established that to bring about a change and improve one’s overall well-being by eliminating or reducing the negatives in one’s life, all that is required is 15 minutes a day for eight weeks for the results to start manifesting. We can’t shun the digital world but to enhance our emotional and intellectual maturity, we need to use it judiciously for a life of higher happiness.”

