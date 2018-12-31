Katrina Kaif opts out of Remo D’Souza’s film with Varun Dhawan 

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Katrina Kaif has dropped out of Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance film starring Varun Dhawan. The actor’s official spokesperson cited a scheduling clash with the Salman Khan-starrer film, Bharat, as the reason for her exit.

The actor’s official spokesperson cited a scheduling clash with Bharat as the reason for her exit. “Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for Bharat. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for,” Katrina’s spokesperson said in a statement.

It was announced earlier this year that Varun Dhawan — who starred in ABCD 2 opposite Shraddha Kapoor — would be reuniting with Remo D’Souza for another dance film, with Katrina as the female lead. Other cast members of the yet-to-be-titled film include Prabhudeva, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Produced by T-Series, the project is touted to be India’s biggest 4D dance film, with a tentative release slot marked around November 2019.

However, it’s unclear at the moment who will be stepping in as Katrina’s replacement. Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean drama Ode to My Father. It is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.