Lights, camera, sound!

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Known for being open to experimentation and not being bound by the confines of one sound, DJ Skip is one of the most well-known DJs. For the New Year’s Eve special, Skip joins the list of numerous artistes who will perform at various outlets of Social.

Skip started out as a child who enjoyed listening to Bollywood music. With a limited exposure on hand, he started exploring English music when he was in class 10. “There was a music competition in school and we were required to sing some English song. So, my father got cassettes of the popular bands, including Boyzone and Backstreet Boys.

It was only later on that I started listening to diverse forms of music,” shares Skip, who feels that the challenges he faced were the same as any offbeat career id at that time. “Initially, I didn’t receive much support to become a DJ. But as people started recognising me with a few articles in newspapers, things started getting better. What kept me going all this while, was the never-ending support from my family. Once they knew I was serious about becoming a DJ, they fully supported me,” he says.

Being one of the very few DJs who took part in competitions with a pair of turntables and mixer, Skip was the national winner of the Red Bull Thre3Style contest in 2011 and 2012. He later went to Chicago to represent India for the finale. “It’s hard to really practice and come up with routines when you have nobody else to practice with. 2012 was definitely the year that changed my career for sure. The trip to Chicago, seeing the World Finalists in action and the amount of practice they put in to get perfection made me realise that nothing is impossible and I can achieve the same if I practice enough,” he shares.

With DJing is gaining recognition as a viable career option, technology too has been helping the industry to develop further. The rising number of DJs and the growing interest of producers and live performances, Skip believes that technology has played a big part in the growth. “It is not only the audio that has advanced, artists can incorporate visuals in their routines and give the consumers an audiovisual experience, too,” shares Skip, adding that the audience is opening up to different styles of music.

However, he points out that not everything is as green as it appears. “What I have noticed over the years is that technology is making DJs very lazy. Rather than focusing on the various techniques of playing music, they are becoming more engrossed on how to look good on social media.”

Versatility in terms of music and showmanship are his USPs. And for his special gig, Skip is ready with his magic potion, a mix of new remixes while reminiscing the old days. “Gigs at the Social are always super special because there’s a different vibe. I am really excited that I am playing on the last day of the year.”

A big fan of Dragon Ball Z, Skip enjoys watching anime when not busy working. Other than that he also loves playing video games and Tekken is his all-time favourite. He also dedicates his time teaching young, aspiring talent by conducting DJ workshops at colleges and as a guest lecturer at SAE (School of Audio Engineering) Institute, Chennai.

Catch him live at Nehru Place Social today between 9 pm to 12 am. Live DJing is also scheduled at other outlets, including Hauz Khas Village Social, Odeon Social and Cyber Hub Social.