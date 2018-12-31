Home Cities Delhi

Rejuvenate with an Ayurvedic retreat

For those of you who are wondering how to pamper yourself in a healthier way in the coming year, nothing can feel better than a Ayurvedic retreat.

By Express News Service

For those of you who are wondering how to pamper yourself in a healthier way in the coming year, nothing can feel better than a Ayurvedic retreat. Nirmaaya Retreats offers short interventional =Ayurvedic experiences across all its centres. 

It includes 3-5 night programs focused on relaxation and aims to steer guests on the path to well-being. The package comprises a combination of therapies and massages, lifestyle consultations and guidance.
This summarised program will provide an increased metabolism through therapies and healthy cuisine. This program is an ideal introduction to detoxification and cleansing for newbies.

These massages help expel toxins, improve blood circulation and clear negative energy from the body and mind, which is one of the root causes of stress. 
