NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the rape of an eight-month-old girl, allegedly by her 28-year-old cousin, and directed two doctors from AIIMS to visit the victim in the hospital where she is admitted and assess her condition.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwikar and D Y Chandrachud asked two doctors to go to the hospital with a special ambulance, assess the medical condition of the victim and shift her to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) if the situation so warranted. It sought a report from the doctors by Thursday.

The baby was raped on January 28 in a locality in north-west Delhi. “We are more concerned about the health of the infant,” the bench said. The Centre assured it that the child would get the best medical care.

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal, head of Delhi Commission for Women, has decided not to go home for 30 days and work from her office for that period.

“8-month-old baby’s rape is also rape of DCW. Despite our repeated demands, system hasn’t moved. From today I have launched protest-Satyagrah. Won’t go back home for next 30 days. Will work day and night to move system. Appeal to @narendramodi ji to ensure r demands in next 30 day,” she tweeted.