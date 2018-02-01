NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy allegedly mowed down a 25-year-old cook in northwest Delhi's Prashant Vihar while he was driving his father's car, police said today.

The victim was identified as Manjeet alias Johnny. The accident happened on Tuesday and the victim succumbed to injuries today.

Police said that the juvenile is a student of Class XII at a private school and he had taken out his father's Hyundai Santro for a drive.

Manjeet was crossing the road near sector 11 traffic signal when he was hit by the juvenile, who it is suspected was driving the vehicle at a high speed, police said.

The victim was rushed to BSA Hospital and later he was taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital when his condition deteriorated. He died this morning at the hospital. The deceased worked as a cook at a local eatery.

The juvenile was apprehended and his father has also been booked under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing a minor to drive a vehicle.