NEW DELHI: As the cold wave and fog prevail in the national capital, at least 23 trains are running late, four are rescheduled and 26 have been cancelled due to low visibility and operational reasons.

The temperature in Delhi was recorded to be 11 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was 26 degree Celsius.

The AQI in Delhi-NCR is hovering around 132-264.

The air quality of Punjabi Bagh was recorded to be highest with AQI 264 and the lowest was recorded at Dilshad Garden with AQI 132.

On the same note, air quality of 176 is considered 'unhealthy' by AQI.