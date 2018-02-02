Traders raise anti-government slogans during the 48-hour bandh against MCD's ongoing sealing at Chandni Chowk area of New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Commercial activities in national capital New Delhi came to a standstill on Friday due to a 48-hour shutdown call given by the Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT).

More than seven lakh commercial establishments and more than 2500 markets across Delhi are participating in the shutdown, an official note said.

The shutdown has been called to protest against the continuous sealing in Delhi in utter violation of statutory provisions of The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Act,1957.

"Delhi bandh for 48 hours started from today. Almost 25,000 markets will be closed; protests march against sealing would be taken out by businessmen in around 500 markets. The ongoing sealing is very harmful to our economy," said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General CIAT to ANI.

The will be an estimated loss worth Rs. 1800 crore, thereby causing a loss of revenue to the tune of about Rs.150 crore to the government due to the shutdown.

All major wholesale and retail markets of Delhi, including During 48 hours Trade Bandh prominent markets which will remain closed includes Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Chawri Bazar, Nai Sarak,Khan Market, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Green Park and all other Markets of South Delhi, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Kirti Nagar and other markets of West Delhi, Ashok Vihar, Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Rohini and other markets of North Delhi, Paharganj, Krishna Nagar, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar, Jagatpuri, Shahdara, Loni Road, Mayur Vihar and other markets of trans yamuna area. are completely closed today, the statement added.