Man with live bullet arrested at IGI Airport
By ANI | Published: 02nd February 2018 12:34 AM |
Last Updated: 02nd February 2018 12:34 AM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: A man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday after a live bullet was recovered from his baggage.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected a live round of 8 mm (ammunition for .315 rifle) in the hand baggage of one N. C. S. V. Raju, who was supposed to travel to Hyderabad by flight No. G8-425.
On enquiry, Raju could not produce any valid document/license.
The CISF handed over Raju to the Delhi Police for further legal action, which registered case against him under Arms Act.