NEW DELHI: A man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday after a live bullet was recovered from his baggage.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected a live round of 8 mm (ammunition for .315 rifle) in the hand baggage of one N. C. S. V. Raju, who was supposed to travel to Hyderabad by flight No. G8-425.

On enquiry, Raju could not produce any valid document/license.

The CISF handed over Raju to the Delhi Police for further legal action, which registered case against him under Arms Act.