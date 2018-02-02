NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today told the Delhi High Court that no FIR has been lodged against him in Goa on the Election Commission's (EC) direction for his bribery remarks during assembly polls there in January 2017.

The court was hearing Kejriwal' plea challenging the EC's January 29 order in which it had directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Goa to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal for his remarks about bribes made at poll rallies in the state on January 7-8 last year.

Kejriwal's lawyer told Justice Rekha Palli today that according to information received under the RTI Act, no FIR has been lodged against him anywhere in Goa in connection with the remarks.

The court, thereafter, asked the lawyer for the EC to take instructions on whether any FIR has been lodged, since during the last hearing the Commission had said such an action has been taken.

The court also said whether an FIR has been lodged or not, Kejriwal's plea challenging the EC's letter was infructuous.

With the observation, the court listed the matter for further hearing on February 26.

Kejriwal in his plea has alleged that the poll panel's January 29, 2017 order had curtailed his right to free speech.

During his series of rallies in Goa between January 7-8, Kejriwal had appealed to voters to "accept money from the Congress and BJP candidates but vote for the AAP."

The BJP had filed two complaints against Kejriwal seeking his prosecution under various sections of Indian Penal Code for asking voters to accept money. Congress too had condemned his statement.

The poll panel had, thereafter, directed that a complaint be lodged against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act dealing with bribing voters and relevant sections of the IPC.