NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by the family members of his girlfriend in west Delhi's Khyala, following which tension gripped the area as the duo belonged to different communities, police said today.

Security has been stepped up in the area to thwart any untoward incident in the wake of the incident, a senior police officer said.

The man, a professional photographer, had been in a relationship with the 20-year-old woman living in his neighbourhood for the past two-three years, they said.

The woman is a second-year graduation student and is pursuing her education through correspondence, police said.

The woman's family was opposed to their relationship and was forcing the couple to break up. They yesterday got into an argument with the man, they said.

The argument turned violent when the woman's father, mother, uncle and a minor brother caught the victim. One of them stabbed him in the neck, police said.

The police said that when the victim's mother tried to intervene in the fight and shield her son, they also thrashed her. His father was not at home when the incident took place, they said.

Though the accused fled from the spot, locals caught hold of the woman's uncle, thrashed him and handed him over to police.

Later, her father and mother were also nabbed. In the evening, the minor brother was apprehended, police said.

By the time the police were informed of the incident, the victim had been taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said that after post mortem, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites. The cremation happened under heavy police presence, they said.

Police said that they had not received any complaint from any of the families earlier.

The deceased was the only son of his parents. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

The victim's parents are elderly and not in the best of health. He used to do wedding photography.