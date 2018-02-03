The shutdown was called to protest against the continuous sealing in Delhi, violating the statutory provisions of The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Act,1957. (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: Commercial activities in the national capital will continue to remain closed for the second day due to a 48-hour shutdown call given by the Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT).

The shutdown was called to protest against the continuous sealing in Delhi, violating the statutory provisions of The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Act,1957.

Earlier on Friday, officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held a meeting with LG Anil Baijal at his residence to discuss issues over the sealing drive.

Three proposals for amendments in 2021 master plan of Delhi have been passed. Period of the proposal being put in the public domain has been reduced from 45 days to three days. The proposal will be approved in another DDA meeting of LG house after three days, said Vijender Gupta, DDA member & BJP MLA after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which considers the shutdown to be Bharatiya Janata Party sponsored, thinks that the sealing could have been prevented.

"It's BJP's duty to fill loopholes in the master plan as it is in power in centre and MCD. Sealing could've been prevented if BJP did that. All legitimate demands of CM Kejriwal have been approved in the meeting. These demands will be put in public domain," Somnath Bharti, DDA member, and AAP MLA.

Congress leader Ajay Maken also joined in a protest held at Lajpat Nagar by the protestors.