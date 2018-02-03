Khyala muder case: Four accused sent to judicial custody
By PTI | Published: 03rd February 2018 07:47 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd February 2018 07:47 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: Four accused, including a juvenile, were sent to judicial custody on Saturday in Khyala Murder Case.
A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by the family members of his girlfriend, who was against their relationship, in west Delhi’s Khyala on Thursday over his relations with a 20-year-old woman.
Police arrested woman’s father Akbar Ali, mother Shahnaaz, a juvenile younger brother and uncle Mohd. Salim on Friday. They were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody.
A case has been registered under sections 302/323/34 on the Indian Penal Code (IPC).