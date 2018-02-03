NEW DELHI: Four accused, including a juvenile, were sent to judicial custody on Saturday in Khyala Murder Case.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by the family members of his girlfriend, who was against their relationship, in west Delhi’s Khyala on Thursday over his relations with a 20-year-old woman.

Police arrested woman’s father Akbar Ali, mother Shahnaaz, a juvenile younger brother and uncle Mohd. Salim on Friday. They were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody.

A case has been registered under sections 302/323/34 on the Indian Penal Code (IPC).