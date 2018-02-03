NEW DELHI: The fact that schools in Delhi are not safe was brought to light once again after one murder and one alleged rape, were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

In the first case, on Friday, a school bathroom once again turned into a murder spot when four boys allegedly killed another student after a scuffle in North-East Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, while in the second case, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by unknown persons inside a school in Ranhola on Thursday.

Giving details of the murder in the school, Ajit Kumar Singhla, DCP, North-East District, said that police received a PCR call on Friday morning regarding a student having been found unconscious in the toilet of a school.

“The school authorities and the victim’s mother rushed the teenager to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A forensic team was sent to the crime scene,” Singhla said.

CCTV footage of the murder had been seized by the police. A case under IPC 302 (Murder) has been registered and all four students involved in the crime have been apprehended. “We received CCTV footage where the accused can be seen punching the 14-year-old deceased multiple times in the face and neck. A case has been registered against the four students,” Singhla added.

In the second case, the six-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a school in Ranhola, succumbed to her injuries at Ganga Ram Hospital late on Thursday night.

“A six-year-old girl was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital with severe injuries to her private parts. On Thursday night, she died due to decompensated septic shock with respiratory and multi-organ failure,” police said. A police officer privy to the probe confirmed the child had been raped and police were awaiting the autopsy report.