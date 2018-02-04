NEW DELHI: As many as 16 trains were cancelled, 23 were delayed and three were rescheduled due to low visibility as fog shrouded the national capital.

Delhi's temperature was recorded to be 13 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was 24 degree Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR is hovering around 147-238.

The air quality of RK Puram was recorded at AQI 288 while Punjabi Bagh was recorded at AQI 247, both fall in the 'very unhealthy category'.