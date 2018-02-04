NEW DELHI: The BJP is bracing up to shift out of Lutyens’ Delhi within a month to a modern party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg.

The BJP is also going to surrender its current office on 11, Ashoka Road to the Central Public Works Department in a move aimed to put pressure on the Congress to vacate its 24, Akbar Road office.

“The BJP’s new headquarters building on DDU Marg is ready. We have identified February 18 and March 3 as two auspicious dates for relocation. We are seeking the availability of party chief Amit Shah to formally relocate to the new office complex,” said a BJP national general secretary, on completing the construction of its building, equipped with a large auditorium, offices for party functionaries and accommodation for party workers coming to Delhi from various states.

“We will surrender the Ashoka Road office complex to the government. It’s up to the Centre to nudge the Congress also to shift out of its Akbar Road office at the earliest,” said the BJP national general secretary.