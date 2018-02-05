NEW DELHI: It was a misty morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky will become generally cloudy towards the afternoon and evening, with mist in the morning," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Visibility stood at 800 metres at 8.30 a.m. while the humidity was 91 per cent.

At least 10 trains were cancelled, 19 delayed while three were rescheduled due to fog in some parts of northern India, according to northern railways.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at nine degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.