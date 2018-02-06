NEW DELHI: A Delhi businessman was shot dead following a brawl on Bhalsawa flyover near the GT Karnal road, here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The 43-year old Vinod Mehra, resident of Geeta colony was driving back to his home from a wedding function, when suddenly a van overtook him.

Soon, both Mehra and the occupants of the van started arguing and Mehra objected to the rash driving. Both vehicles stopped on Bhalaswa Flyover and one of the occupants of the other vehicle came out and fired one shot at Mehra.

Mehra was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared as ‘brought dead’.

The police got to know about the incident when a PCR call was received at 2: 53 am.