New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday early morning witnessed a road rage incident in which a Congress leader was murdered for overtaking vehicle of the accused. The 43-year-old man identified as Vinod Mehra was driving home with his 16-year-old nephew from GT Karnal Road.

Mehra was shot in the chest on Bhalaswa flyover allegedly by occupants of a speeding car. Mehra was a Congress Seva Dal worker and a local dealer was living with his family in Delhi’s Geeta Colony area of North-east Delhi.

According to the police, Mehra along with his nephew had gone to attend a marriage function at one of the banquets on GT Karnal Road.

“While Mehra was coming back from a wedding he got into an argument with the occupants of another vehicle who were driving in a rash manner and overtook his car. Both the vehicles stopped at the Bhalaswa flyover where accused pumped bullets into Mehra’s chest,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan.

Mehra’s family members said a speeding Eeco had brushed past Mehra’s Wagon-R following which he shouted at them from his car. The accused then reportedly intercepted Mehra’s car, shot at him and fled. Immediately, he was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.