NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old man on Monday allegedly committed suicide after jumping off from the fifth floor of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here.

The deceased has been identified as Inder Singh, who was also an employee of the hospital.

According to police, “the man had jumped off the building at about 5:25 pm. With, preliminary inquiry it has come to light that he was mentally disturbed.”

“No foul play has come to notice. He is survived by his wife and two adult sons,” police added.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.