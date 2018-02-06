NEW DELHI: There were nearly 100 incidents of illegal entry at Indira Gandhi International Airport in 2017, the government informed Parliament today.

In total, 130 Indians and foreigners were apprehended in 96 such cases last year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

He said since unlawful entries pose a threat to security at airports, several measures have been taken, including implementation of two-dimensional barcode scan of e-tickets at entrances to the terminal building and access control for all vehicles.

Other steps include maintaining a record of people and materials entering airport through their entry passes and deployment of armed security personnel at critical vantage points, the minister said.