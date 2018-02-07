NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday seized three laptops and four hard drives allegedly belonging to Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain from the residence of DMC President Arun Gupta and were examining them, informed sources said on Tuesday.

"The seizure was made today (Tuesday) during searches at the premises of Arun Gupta, President of the Delhi Medical Council," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) source privy to the investigation told IANS.

"The seized electronic items have been sent for forensic examination," he said.

The source said information about these laptops and hard drives lying at Gupta's residence came out during the questioning of Rishi Raj, arrested on Saturday night along with Delhi Dental Council (DDC) lawyer Pradeep Sharma while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4.73 lakh.

According to the CBI source, raids at Gupta's premises were conducted after Rishi Raj named the DMC chief during his interrogation. Currently, Rishi Raj and Sharma are in the CBI's custody.

During searches at the office and premises of Raj, the CBI seized documents related to property and bank transactions worth crores and allegedly linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jain, who also holds the portfolio of Public Works Department, Home, Urban Development and Industries in the Delhi government.

The CBI source said the agency will use the evidence against Jain in the disproportionate assets case filed last year.

Details of an ICICI Bank account allegedly linked to Jain were also revealed. Jain is facing a CBI probe in a disproportionate assets case.