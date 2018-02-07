NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday sent files related to 351 roads, which are to be notified under commercial and mixed-use category to save traders on these stretches from an on-going sealing drive, to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for approval.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been blaming each other for not notifying these roads.



The sealing drive currently happening in areas other than these 351 roads is against businesses using residential areas for commercial purposes without paying conversion charges.



It is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee and implemented by the three municipal corporations.



Once approved by the Lt. Governor, the files will come back to the Delhi government and will be sent to the Supreme Court for approval.



"The UD Minister sent the files to the LG within an hour of receiving it from the MCDs (city municipal corporations)," a government spokesperson told IANS.

