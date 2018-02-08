NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old cab driver on Thursday died due to negligence by Delhi police. Deceased Abhishek Kumar’s neck was slit and he died on the spot when he sped on a motorcycle, through a thick wire between two police barricades on the road in Delhi’s North-west area. The whole incident was captured in a CCTV installed at a nearby shop. Delhi Police has suspended seven cops and sent Station House Officer to district lines after the incident.

Abhishek, who used to work for a private cab service was coming from a wedding. Police confirmed that there was a cut around Abhishek's neck and he died on the spot. “During the intital investigation, it has been found that there is negligence on the part of the area Station House Officer (SHO), four beat constables and division staff", said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aslam Khan told media. The SHO, Arvind Kumar, has been sent to the district lines for questioning, DCP Khan added.

“There were two barricades on either side of the road, which were tied up with a thick wire. Due to lack of proper light, Abhishek couldn't see the wire. All those behind the fatal negligence must be punished. My child wanted to join the police force and the police took his life,” Abhishek's mother said.

The family alleges that there were no policemen around when the accident happened, local people tried to help him. Fifteen minutes before the incident, another man was also hit at the same place by the wire, luckily he was saved, say relatives.