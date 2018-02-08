Delhi government approves Rs 1,250 crore worth projects
By IANS | Published: 08th February 2018
Last Updated: 08th February 2018 06:47 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved projects worth Rs 1,250 crore including 94 polyclinics, five bus depots and 2,500 new beds in city government hospitals, an official said on Thursday.
The decision was taken in an Expenditure Finance Committee meeting chaired by Finance Minister Manish Sisodia here on Wednesday, a Delhi government spokesperson told IANS.