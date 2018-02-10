NEW DELHI: Sikh marriages in Delhi can now be registered under the Anand Marriage Act instead of the Hindu Marriage Act, with the Delhi government today notifying the provisions of the new Act.

As per the notification, the Anand Marriage Act will be registered with the Registrar under whose jurisdiction the marriage is solemnised or either the party resides.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted:

Delhi Govt notifies The Delhi Anand Marriages Rules, 2018. Long pending demand of the Sikh community fulfilled. Our govt is committed to work for protection of rights of all communities. — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) February 9, 2018

The notification was issued, days after Lt Governor Anil Baijal gave his approval for the implementation of the new marriage act.

The registration fee under the Anand Marriage Act is Rs 500.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh from Tilar Nagar said that besides new marriages, Sikhs whose marriages have been registered under Hindu Marriage Act can also get the same registered under the Anand Marriage Act.

"I want to thank the Delhi government for notifying the Anand Marriage Act, which had been cleared by the Centre in 2012, but Delhi was yet to notify it. I have raised the issue in 2015 when the Aam Aadmi Party government was formed. It was a long-pending demand of the Sikh community," Singh said.

Sikh groups had maintained that members of the community used to face problems abroad as their certificates were issued under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The Anand Marriage Act was passed by the Centre, but it was yet to be implemented in Delhi.

Last month, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said that framing of provisions under the Anand Marriage Act is in the final stage.

In December, a Sikh community delegation, led by AAP legislators, had urged the Delhi government for the early implementation of the provisions of the Anand Marriage Act.