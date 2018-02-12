NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to examine grievances raised in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an independent Muslim body, instead of government controlled Haj Committee, to look into arrangements for Haj pilgrims.

The court said that it was an important matter that needed the government’s “considerable view”.

According to reports, the petitioner argued that there was no need for a government-controlled panel to manage the arrangements since the Haj subsidy has been removed.

At present, the Haj Committee, set up under the Haj Committee Act, 2002, manages the pilgrimage from India and policies related to it.