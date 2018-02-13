NEW DELHI: Acting on concerns over the health of the people of Delhi, the National Green Tribunal today directed the Central Pollution Control Board to analyse samples of Yamuna water at four points on DJB's plea alleging high ammonia in water being provided by the Haryana government to Delhi.

A bench comprising Justices Jawad Rahim and S P Wangdi ordered the apex pollution monitoring body to take the samples and detect the levels of ammonia and other pollutants at Pajewala in Haryana, Wazirabad water treatment plant, Okhla and ITO barrage in Delhi.

"We are of the opinion that let CPCB collect samples of water at these points as mentioned in the map given by the Delhi Jal Board. The report shall contain analysis with respect to ammonia and other pollutants and be submitted on February 16, the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The DJB, which supplies water to the city, had yesterday approached the tribunal demanding that Haryana be asked to take urgent steps to check the "dangerous level of ammonia" in river Yamuna.

The petition claimed that the water being released by the state was so polluted that it cannot be treated for drinking.

It may cause "a huge and irreparable loss to the citizens of Delhi and has a potential for a grave health crisis and water crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR)", DJB said.

The tribunal had yesterday asked the state government to file its response to DJB's plea seeking immediate steps to reduce the blackish colour and foul smell of the water being supplied to the Wazirabad pond from Haryana.

The petition also claimed that when the water enters Haryana, the ammonia level is nil and very much treatable, whereas when the water enters Delhi, the level is very high.