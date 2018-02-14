NEW DELHI: On a day it turned three, the Arvind Kejriwal government sought more administrative control over Delhi to run it without the Centre's "interference", even though it is yet to fulfil key poll promises such as providing free Wi-Fi and installing CCTV cameras across the city.

The AAP government today organised a programme to mark its three years in office, where Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers highlighted their work and fielded questions from social media users and through telephone calls.

But the BJP and the Congress attacked Chief Minister Kejriwal, accusing his government of being indulged in corruption.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit called the AAP dispensation an "advertisement" government and said the work it claims to have done in the past three years remains "invisible".

The Delhi BJP staged a demonstration against Kejriwal near his residence alleging corruption.

Addressing the programme, Kejriwal said Delhi was becoming a "victim of dirty politics".

He also took a dig at the BJP-led Centre, asking it to "put all our ministers and MLAs in jail" but not "bother" the city residents.

Kejriwal expressed hope that the Supreme Court, which is seized of the matter regarding the administrative control over Delhi, will deliver the judgement in his government's favour, and that the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) will be back with the city administration.

He said once the ACB returns to the Delhi government, the AAP dispensation will be able to fight corruption with the same vigour as it did during its initial 49-day tenure after its first electoral victory in the national capital.

"I want to say that put all our ministers and MLAs in jail and clear all files, but don't bother the people of Delhi due to which the development-related works get affected.

Delhi is becoming a victim of dirty politics and I am sure that in the coming days, there would be a solution for it," Kejriwal said.

At the event, he highlighted the achievements of his government in several sectors, including health and education.

Kejriwal also compared his government's functioning with the previous Congress government.

He said his government has not allowed any increase in power tariff in the past three years, unlike the previous government.

On AAP's pre-poll promises, he said his government will start providing free Wi-Fi services to Delhiites this year for which a separate fund will be set aside in the Budget.