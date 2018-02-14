NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said in the last three years since his government came to power, cases of corruption in the national capital have come down as the people elected an "honest government".



"In the last three years there has been a drop in the corruption, because three years ago the people of Delhi elected an honest government," Kejriwal said in a video message on the third anniversary of his government.



He said every single penny of the government funds is spent on development -- electricity, water, mohalla clinics, hospitals, roads, school and colleges.



"We faced a number of hurdles but for your rights, we fought on every step and even God helped us," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said.



"It is said when you follow the path of truth and honesty then all the visible and invisible forces of this universe help you. And my biggest strength is you and the blessings of God," Kejriwal said.



"I pray to God that we keep on serving the people in the same way," the AAP leader added.



The AAP won 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.