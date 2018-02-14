NEW DELHI: On Valentine's Day today, a group of traders offered roses to passersby near municipal offices in central Delhi to draw their attention towards the issues they are facing because of the ongoing sealing drive in the city.

The main demonstration of the traders was held under the umbrella of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in front of the civic centre that houses the headquarters of North and South Delhi municipal corporations on Minto Road.

The traders held placards and presented roses to passersby.

The CAIT had championed the protest as 'My Valentine-My Shop'.

"Since there was a holiday today, resulting in absence of officials, we placed a large number of roses at the main gate of the Civic Centre.

Similar protests were held at all zonal offices of the corporations," the CAIT said in a statement.

The industry body had yesterday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to bring an ordinance or a bill in the Delhi Assembly to stop the sealing drive that began from the Defence Colony Market in late December.

The sealing is being carried out in Delhi at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee against commercial properties for violation of civic norms.

The CAIT said a rally will be held tomorrow at Ghantaghar area in Chandni Chowk.